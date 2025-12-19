Left Menu

Reviving Adventure Tourism: Kashmir's New Dawn

The Adventure Tour Operators Association of India (ATOAI) announced normalcy in Kashmir Valley, urging a revival of tourism. ATOAI President Ajeet Bajaj highlighted the need to attract adventure tourists and foster safety. The association held a convention to strategize efforts for promoting Kashmir's tourism potential.

Updated: 19-12-2025 16:11 IST | Created: 19-12-2025 16:11 IST
The Adventure Tour Operators Association of India (ATOAI) declared Kashmir Valley as safe and called for a revival in tourism. ATOAI's President Ajeet Bajaj emphasized the valley's potential as a leading adventure destination during a press conference.

During the 17th annual convention, Bajaj stated the necessity for collaboration with government and local stakeholders to enhance adventure tourism. He noted that the convention included engaging sessions with tourism operators.

Tourism players, including Mushtaq Chaya, expressed gratitude and hope, urging participants to promote Kashmir's safety. With notable government figures in attendance, ATOAI aims to rebuild the region's tourism post challenges in the past year.

