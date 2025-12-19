Empowering Women: Rajasthan's Path to Development

In a recent address at Pachgaon, Rajasthan's Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma underscored the importance of empowering women for the state's comprehensive development. Celebrating two years of BJP governance, he highlighted efforts made towards women's safety.

Sharma revealed that about 19.45 lakh women received skill training, elevating over 12 lakh to 'Lakhpati Didis' and benefiting 4.6 lakh girls under the 'Lado Protsahan Yojana'. He emphasized women's significant role in achieving a 'Developed Rajasthan by 2047'.

Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari added that women had become active participants in policymaking. During the event, Sharma initiated outbound portability under the Chief Minister Ayushman Arogya Yojana for cashless treatment outside Rajasthan, marking a first in the nation. Financial assistance through direct benefit transfer was also announced.

(With inputs from agencies.)