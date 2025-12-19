Left Menu

Smoke Bomb Attack Shakes Taipei Subway

A smoke bomb attack in a Taipei subway station left nine injured, including four seriously. The incident, confirmed by Taiwan Premier Cho Jung-tai, ended with the attacker suspected of committing suicide. The motive remains unclear.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-12-2025 17:53 IST | Created: 19-12-2025 17:53 IST
A shocking incident unfolded at a Taipei subway station where a person unleashed smoke bombs and subsequently attacked bystanders, leaving nine injured, with four in serious condition. The attack was confirmed by Taiwan Premier Cho Jung-tai, who addressed the incident on social media.

The official Central News Agency reported that the assailant may have committed suicide following the attack. Authorities are currently investigating the situation but have not yet determined a motive for the attack.

This sudden act of violence has left the community in shock as officials work to provide more information and ensure public safety. Details about the attacker and any potential further threats are still being explored.

