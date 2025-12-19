Reviving Kakori: A Call for Education on Freedom Fighters

The anniversary of the Kakori Train Action marks a moment for reflection and education according to the family of one of the martyrs involved in this historical event. They advocate for more than ceremonial tributes, suggesting educational initiatives to keep the stories of freedom fighters alive.

Ashfaqullah Khan, named after his grandfather, emphasizes the revolutionary's desire for a lasting legacy. He calls on the government to integrate narratives of the martyrs into school curriculums, aiming to enlighten students on the historical sacrifices made for India's independence.

Uttar Pradesh's Chief Minister and other notable figures paid homage to the martyrs, emphasizing the importance of preserving this historical event in the nation's collective memory. The Kakori Train Action, once seen as a mere robbery, has been officially rechristened to reflect its significance in the freedom movement.

(With inputs from agencies.)