Remembering Heroes of Goa Liberation and Kakori Train Action

Union Home Minister Amit Shah commemorates Goa Liberation Day, highlighting the sacrifices made by patriots like Prabhakar Vaidya and Nanaji Deshmukh Ji in 1961. He also tributes the Kakori Train Action revolutionaries, Pandit Ram Prasad Bismil, Ashfaqulla Khan, and Roshan Singh, for their impactful role in India's freedom struggle.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-12-2025 17:04 IST | Created: 19-12-2025 17:04 IST
On Goa Liberation Day, Union Home Minister Amit Shah extended his best wishes to the people of the state, acknowledging the sacrifices of patriots in integrating Goa into India in 1961. He highlighted the lesser-known fact that Indians required permission to visit the region prior to liberation.

Shah honored visionaries like Prabhakar Vaidya, Bala Raya Mapari, Nanaji Deshmukh Ji, and Jagannath Rao Joshi Ji, who fought for Goa's freedom from Portuguese rule, which was successfully achieved during the 'Operation Vijay'.

The minister also paid homage to freedom fighters of the Kakori Train Action, including Pandit Ram Prasad Bismil, Ashfaqulla Khan, and Roshan Singh, who invigorated the Indian freedom movement and challenged British authority.

