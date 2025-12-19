Viksit Bharat Bill 2025: A Step Toward Rural Growth

Madhya Pradesh Minister Prahlad Singh Patel announced the passage of the Viksit Bharat-Guarantee for Rozgar and Aajeevika Mission (Gramin) Bill 2025 in Parliament, a move aimed at aligning rural employment with India's long-term development vision for 2047.

This new legislation, often called the VB-G RAM G Bill, guarantees 125 days of employment per year for rural communities and represents a comprehensive reform of existing MNREGA guidelines.

Madhya Pradesh has made strides in rural development under this initiative, including the construction of roads, river conservation, and enhanced labor policies, which are expected to stimulate further growth in the state's industrial sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)