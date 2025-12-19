Left Menu

Viksit Bharat Bill 2025: A Step Toward Rural Growth

The Viksit Bharat-Guarantee for Rozgar and Aajeevika Mission (Gramin) Bill 2025 aims to boost rural employment and infrastructure in India. It promises 125 days of jobs to rural Indians, sharing financial responsibility between the Centre and state governments. Progress in rural development in Madhya Pradesh includes roads, river conservation, and labor policies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhopal | Updated: 19-12-2025 18:42 IST | Created: 19-12-2025 18:42 IST
Viksit Bharat Bill 2025: A Step Toward Rural Growth
  • Country:
  • India

Madhya Pradesh Minister Prahlad Singh Patel announced the passage of the Viksit Bharat-Guarantee for Rozgar and Aajeevika Mission (Gramin) Bill 2025 in Parliament, a move aimed at aligning rural employment with India's long-term development vision for 2047.

This new legislation, often called the VB-G RAM G Bill, guarantees 125 days of employment per year for rural communities and represents a comprehensive reform of existing MNREGA guidelines.

Madhya Pradesh has made strides in rural development under this initiative, including the construction of roads, river conservation, and enhanced labor policies, which are expected to stimulate further growth in the state's industrial sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Aussies Stumble Early as Archer Shines at Ashes

Aussies Stumble Early as Archer Shines at Ashes

 Australia
2
Government Admits Fault in Tragic Aviation Collision

Government Admits Fault in Tragic Aviation Collision

 United States
3
Trump's Third Term Dream: Constitutional Twist or Political Tease?

Trump's Third Term Dream: Constitutional Twist or Political Tease?

 Global
4
Trump's Consideration to Reclassify Marijuana Could Spark Cannabis Industry Revolution

Trump's Consideration to Reclassify Marijuana Could Spark Cannabis Industry ...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Truth crisis in AI era is human, not technological

Ethics must catch up with rapid adoption of generative AI in higher education research

Financial institutions turn to adaptive AI to close fraud detection gaps

Industry 4.0 and 5.0 technologies reshaping food service operations

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025