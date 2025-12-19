Himachal Pradesh's Drive for Water Sustainability

Himachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri urged officials to conduct regular inspections of ongoing water projects to resolve emerging issues efficiently. This directive was made during the initial meeting of the Water Resources Department's Screening Committee for the fiscal year 2025-26.

In the meeting, Agnihotri assessed the progress of various water supply and irrigation projects spread across the state, aiming to ensure that every citizen has access to clean drinking water and that farmers benefit from improved irrigation systems.

The Deputy Chief Minister instructed officers to accelerate project timelines, emphasizing the timely completion of these critical initiatives as the primary objective for the state.