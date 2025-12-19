Left Menu

Himachal Pradesh's Drive for Water Sustainability

Himachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri emphasized the importance of regular inspections of water projects to address issues effectively. In the Water Resources Department's meeting, he stressed timely completion of schemes aimed at providing clean water and irrigation facilities across the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 19-12-2025 18:41 IST | Created: 19-12-2025 18:41 IST
Himachal Pradesh's Drive for Water Sustainability
Mukesh Agnihotri
  • Country:
  • India

Himachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri urged officials to conduct regular inspections of ongoing water projects to resolve emerging issues efficiently. This directive was made during the initial meeting of the Water Resources Department's Screening Committee for the fiscal year 2025-26.

In the meeting, Agnihotri assessed the progress of various water supply and irrigation projects spread across the state, aiming to ensure that every citizen has access to clean drinking water and that farmers benefit from improved irrigation systems.

The Deputy Chief Minister instructed officers to accelerate project timelines, emphasizing the timely completion of these critical initiatives as the primary objective for the state.

TRENDING

1
Aussies Stumble Early as Archer Shines at Ashes

Aussies Stumble Early as Archer Shines at Ashes

 Australia
2
Government Admits Fault in Tragic Aviation Collision

Government Admits Fault in Tragic Aviation Collision

 United States
3
Trump's Third Term Dream: Constitutional Twist or Political Tease?

Trump's Third Term Dream: Constitutional Twist or Political Tease?

 Global
4
Trump's Consideration to Reclassify Marijuana Could Spark Cannabis Industry Revolution

Trump's Consideration to Reclassify Marijuana Could Spark Cannabis Industry ...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Truth crisis in AI era is human, not technological

Ethics must catch up with rapid adoption of generative AI in higher education research

Financial institutions turn to adaptive AI to close fraud detection gaps

Industry 4.0 and 5.0 technologies reshaping food service operations

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025