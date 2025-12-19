Left Menu

Ceasefire Offers Hope But Gaza Faces Food Crisis Threat

The Integrated Food Security Phase Classification recently indicated that Gaza is no longer experiencing famine, thanks to improved humanitarian and commercial food deliveries after an October ceasefire between Israel and Hamas. Despite this development, the situation in Gaza remains critical due to potential risks of renewed hostilities and restricted access.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-12-2025 18:41 IST | Created: 19-12-2025 18:41 IST
Ceasefire Offers Hope But Gaza Faces Food Crisis Threat
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a recent assessment, the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) declared that the specter of famine no longer looms over Gaza. This improvement followed the fragile October ceasefire between Israel and Palestinian Hamas militants, easing humanitarian and commercial food inflows.

Nevertheless, IPC warns that Gaza's food security situation remains precarious. A potential renewal of hostilities and restricted access could reignite famine threats by April 2026, impacting the entire Gaza Strip.

Tensions persist as aid inflows remain a point of contention. While Israel claims substantial aid deliveries, other agencies and Hamas argue significant shortfalls. The region endures critical conditions with impediments at border crossings and challenges in ensuring adequate nutrition for the population.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Aussies Stumble Early as Archer Shines at Ashes

Aussies Stumble Early as Archer Shines at Ashes

 Australia
2
Government Admits Fault in Tragic Aviation Collision

Government Admits Fault in Tragic Aviation Collision

 United States
3
Trump's Third Term Dream: Constitutional Twist or Political Tease?

Trump's Third Term Dream: Constitutional Twist or Political Tease?

 Global
4
Trump's Consideration to Reclassify Marijuana Could Spark Cannabis Industry Revolution

Trump's Consideration to Reclassify Marijuana Could Spark Cannabis Industry ...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Truth crisis in AI era is human, not technological

Ethics must catch up with rapid adoption of generative AI in higher education research

Financial institutions turn to adaptive AI to close fraud detection gaps

Industry 4.0 and 5.0 technologies reshaping food service operations

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025