Courage Amidst Cyber Shadows: Actress Speaks Out

The survivor of a high-profile actress sexual assault case from 2017 took to social media on Friday, openly confronting the cyber harassment she's faced.

This message follows a week after a court ruling acquitted Malayalam actor Dileep due to insufficient evidence.

In a candid Instagram post, the actress stated her desire to live as a 'simple human being,' refusing the labels of victim or survivor. She expressed frustration over being targeted for her choice to file a police report after the incident, suggesting societal pressure often leads victims to remain silent.

Meanwhile, Bhagyalakshmi, a fellow actress and vocal supporter, reported receiving a threatening call warning her of an acid attack if she continues to oppose Dileep.

(With inputs from agencies.)