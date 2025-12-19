Courage Amidst Cyber Shadows: Actress Speaks Out
An actress, central to a 2017 sexual assault case, shares her emotional turmoil and fight against cyber harassment after a court acquittal. She highlights threats faced by supporters and raises concerns about industry silence. The actress stresses the need to confront such challenges head-on and not remain silent.
- Country:
- India
The survivor of a high-profile actress sexual assault case from 2017 took to social media on Friday, openly confronting the cyber harassment she's faced.
This message follows a week after a court ruling acquitted Malayalam actor Dileep due to insufficient evidence.
In a candid Instagram post, the actress stated her desire to live as a 'simple human being,' refusing the labels of victim or survivor. She expressed frustration over being targeted for her choice to file a police report after the incident, suggesting societal pressure often leads victims to remain silent.
Meanwhile, Bhagyalakshmi, a fellow actress and vocal supporter, reported receiving a threatening call warning her of an acid attack if she continues to oppose Dileep.
