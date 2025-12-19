Left Menu

Avtar Group Celebrates 25 Years of Transforming Workplaces for Women in India

Avtar Group, India's pioneering workplace culture consulting firm, marked its 25th anniversary with a grand event in Chennai. Founded by Dr. Saundarya Rajesh, Avtar has empowered over 100,000 women, promoting inclusivity across 800 companies. The celebration recognized inspiring women leaders and standout Project Puthri alumni, reaffirming Avtar's commitment to creating inclusive workplaces.

Updated: 19-12-2025 17:21 IST
Avtar Group Celebrates 25 Years of Transforming Workplaces for Women in India
Avtar Group, a trailblazer in workplace culture consulting in India, commemorated its silver jubilee at a sparkling event in Chennai. Founded two and a half decades ago by Dr. Saundarya Rajesh, Avtar has played a pivotal role in reintroducing over 100,000 women into the workforce, fostering inclusivity across more than 800 companies.

The 25th anniversary gala at Hotel Savera was a poignant celebration, featuring two notable award segments. First, it honored remarkable second-career women who made their mark in top-tier firms after being placed by Avtar. This segment celebrated the triumphant journeys of women like Ms. Anju Awal and Ms. Eswari Rao, felicitated by Ms. Bharathy Bhaskar, a distinguished speaker.

Further illuminating the event were inspiring alumni of Project Puthri, Avtar's flagship CSR initiative. With awards presented by noted music director Mr. Bharadwaj, the ceremony showcased individuals such as Kamalisri J. and Sneha K., epitomes of Avtar's long-standing impact. Dr. Saundarya Rajesh expressed the organization's vision for expanding its model of inclusivity to 25 cities by 2030.

