The Visionary Behind Indian Cinema: Celebrating Jagat Murari's Legacy

At the International Film Festival of Kerala, industry stalwarts gathered to honor Jagat Murari's legacy through Radha Chadha's new book, 'The Maker of Filmmakers'. The event featured perspectives from Oscar-winning sound designer Dr. Resul Pookutty and acclaimed filmmaker Adoor Gopalakrishnan, who praised the book's insightful exploration of Murari's contributions.

The narrative paints a vivid picture of Murari as a visionary who helped establish the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII), cultivating a generation of filmmakers who shaped Indian cinema. With glowing tributes from IFFK panelists and memories from FTII alumni, the book is positioned as a cornerstone of cinematic heritage.

Pookutty described interacting with the book as akin to experiencing cinema's history, highlighting its detailed insights into how Murari's educational model empowered students like Adoor Gopalakrishnan and Subhash Ghai. Radha Chadha's research illuminates this golden era, sparking reflection on cinematic evolution in India.

