Paris Court Rules Against Shein, Sets Fine for Childlike Doll Sales

A Paris court mandates Shein to incorporate age verification for adult products due to the sale of childlike sex dolls. The French government's request to suspend Shein's website was denied. Shein commits to improving consumer safeguards and halts sales of sex toys globally.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-12-2025 19:28 IST | Created: 19-12-2025 19:28 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A Paris court has mandated the Chinese fashion retailer Shein to integrate age verification measures for adult products after the discovery of childlike sex dolls on its platform. The court imposed a fine of €10,000 for any future violations of this ruling.

However, the court rejected the French government's broader request to suspend Shein's site entirely, stating that such an action would be disproportionate. Shein expressed relief over the decision and reaffirmed its dedication to enhancing control processes in collaboration with French authorities.

The retailer came under scrutiny after France's consumer watchdog identified prohibited weapons and controversial dolls on Shein's marketplace. Despite suspending its marketplace, Shein continues to operate its branded clothing site and has ceased the sale of sex toys globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)

