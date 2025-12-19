Legal Twist: Delays and Disputes in Santosh Deshmukh Murder Case

The Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) court in Beed has delayed the framing of charges in the high-profile Santosh Deshmukh murder case. The decision to postpone was made after the defense highlighted that vital evidence, including video footage and electronic records, had not been shared by the prosecution.

In a move stirring controversy, the defense also questioned the appointment of Ujjwal Nikam, a BJP Rajya Sabha MP, as the Special Public Prosecutor. His appointment, reportedly on the suggestion of a BJP MLA, has been challenged on grounds of potential political bias.

Santosh Deshmukh, a sarpanch from Massajog village, met a tragic end in December 2024. His murder followed his opposition to an extortion attempt connected to a wind power firm. The case has also impacted political careers, leading to NCP leader Dhananjay Munde's resignation following an associate's arrest.

(With inputs from agencies.)