Harsh Dubey Leads Vidarbha in Vijay Hazare Trophy Quest

In a significant development, Harsh Dubey was declared captain of the 17-member Vidarbha cricket team for the prestigious Vijay Hazare Trophy, commencing on December 24. Vidarbha is positioned in Elite Group B, competing against teams like Assam, Uttar Pradesh, and Bengal.

The anticipated group stage clash sees Vidarbha battling last year's champion Bengal in the opening match. Matches are set across Ahmedabad, Rajkot, Jaipur, and Bengaluru.

The elimination stage will unfold at the Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru from January 12 to 18, where teams will vie for top honors. The squad includes notable players like Yash Thakur (vc) and others, aiming for success.

(With inputs from agencies.)