The Great Himalayan Rescue: A Testament to Uttarakhand's Spirit

The teaser for 'The Great Himalayan Rescue,' a documentary detailing the 2023 Silkyara tunnel rescue operation, has been released. Produced by 'Parivartan Pictures' and directed by Rishabh Kohli and Prashant Upadhyay, it showcases Uttarakhand's resolve and technical expertise. The operation saved 41 trapped workers after a 17-day effort.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dehradun | Updated: 19-12-2025 20:54 IST | Created: 19-12-2025 20:54 IST
The teaser for 'The Great Himalayan Rescue,' a compelling documentary centered on the 2023 Silkyara tunnel rescue operation, has been officially unveiled by Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami. The film, under the banner of 'Parivartan Pictures' and the direction of Rishabh Kohli and Prashant Upadhyay, is poised for a release on an OTT platform.

The operation, which rescued 41 workers trapped due to a landslide, is celebrated as a beacon of cooperation among local agencies and residents. Chief Minister Dhami emphasized that the documentary reflects Uttarakhand's steadfast resolve and service ethos, projecting a narrative of patience and dedication for the youth.

Documentary creators reveal that it not only outlines the operation's technical hurdles and human fortitude but also captures the emotional and cultural essence of Uttarakhand. Viewers can anticipate its imminent release on a major OTT platform.

