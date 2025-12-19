Left Menu

Unraveling the Hyderabad Connections of Sajid Akram

Sajid Akram, linked to a terrorist attack in Australia, visited Hyderabad six times since leaving India in 1998. His visits were family-related, for settling property matters, and to visit relatives. Police found no evidence of radicalization links in Hyderabad.

Sajid Akram, implicated in a mass shooting incident in Australia, has visited Hyderabad multiple times following his departure from India in 1998, authorities reveal.

According to Telangana DGP B Shivadhar Reddy, Akram's visits to the city over 27 years have primarily been for family-related matters, including property settlements and visiting relatives.

Despite questions surrounding potential local connections or radicalization, police found no evidence suggesting Hyderabad played a role in his alleged radical activities.

