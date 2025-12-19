Unraveling the Hyderabad Connections of Sajid Akram
Sajid Akram, linked to a terrorist attack in Australia, visited Hyderabad six times since leaving India in 1998. His visits were family-related, for settling property matters, and to visit relatives. Police found no evidence of radicalization links in Hyderabad.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 19-12-2025 22:46 IST | Created: 19-12-2025 22:46 IST
- Country:
- India
Sajid Akram, implicated in a mass shooting incident in Australia, has visited Hyderabad multiple times following his departure from India in 1998, authorities reveal.
According to Telangana DGP B Shivadhar Reddy, Akram's visits to the city over 27 years have primarily been for family-related matters, including property settlements and visiting relatives.
Despite questions surrounding potential local connections or radicalization, police found no evidence suggesting Hyderabad played a role in his alleged radical activities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tragedy in Hashimpur: A Family in Turmoil
Gary Woodland's Triumphant Return: Golf, Family, and Overcoming Adversity
Tragedy Strikes: Family Electrocuted by High-Tension Wire in Bihar
Tragic Hollywood Double Homicide: A Tale of Fame and Family Conflict
Ambulance Fare Controversy Adds to Grief of BJP Leader's Family