Congress Triumphs in Kerala Local Elections

The recently concluded local body elections in Kerala have marked a significant victory for the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF), which secured 38.81% of the total votes cast. This result places them over five percentage points ahead of their rivals, the CPI(M)-led Left Democratic Front (LDF), according to figures from the State Election Commission.

Detailed reports from the State Election Commission reveal that the LDF garnered 33.45% of the votes, placing them in second, while the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) managed to secure 14.71% of the over 2.12 crore votes cast. Within the six municipal corporations, the UDF narrowly surpassed the LDF, securing 34.95% against 33.67%, with the NDA accounting for 23.58%.

At the district panchayat level, the UDF came out on top with 39.17% of the votes, followed by the LDF and NDA. Similarly, in the municipalities, the UDF led with 38.85% of the votes. Notably, ward-level comparisons with the 2020 elections show a substantial shift, as the LDF lost 1,227 wards, while the UDF gained 3,082 wards. The NDA also improved its standing by winning 320 more wards compared to the previous election.

(With inputs from agencies.)