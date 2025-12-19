Muslim Tailor's Land Donation Fuels Communal Harmony in Ramleela Festival

In a remarkable nod to communal harmony, a 65-year-old Muslim tailor, Abdul Rahim Siddiqui, has donated part of his ancestral land to ensure the continuation of the annual Ramleela performances in Badagaon village.

Known affectionately as Kallu, Siddiqui's generous donation has provided a permanent venue for the Adarsh Ramleela Samiti, securing the future of a cultural tradition that has faced logistical hurdles for decades. The village, home to about 6,000 people, has a long-standing history of Hindus and Muslims celebrating festivals together.

The donation, approximately three biswa of land, will now host a permanent stage and support facilities. Siddiqui's actions have been hailed as a vibrant symbol of India's diverse culture. Community members have also contributed financially to the project, which has begun its construction phase.

(With inputs from agencies.)