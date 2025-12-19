Left Menu

Muslim Tailor's Land Donation Fuels Communal Harmony in Ramleela Festival

Abdul Rahim Siddiqui, a 65-year-old Muslim tailor from Badagaon village, donated a portion of his ancestral land for the annual Ramleela performances. The land provides a permanent venue for the traditional enactment. Siddiqui's gesture is seen as a testament to communal harmony and India's composite culture.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhadohi(Up) | Updated: 19-12-2025 21:27 IST | Created: 19-12-2025 21:27 IST
Muslim Tailor's Land Donation Fuels Communal Harmony in Ramleela Festival
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a remarkable nod to communal harmony, a 65-year-old Muslim tailor, Abdul Rahim Siddiqui, has donated part of his ancestral land to ensure the continuation of the annual Ramleela performances in Badagaon village.

Known affectionately as Kallu, Siddiqui's generous donation has provided a permanent venue for the Adarsh Ramleela Samiti, securing the future of a cultural tradition that has faced logistical hurdles for decades. The village, home to about 6,000 people, has a long-standing history of Hindus and Muslims celebrating festivals together.

The donation, approximately three biswa of land, will now host a permanent stage and support facilities. Siddiqui's actions have been hailed as a vibrant symbol of India's diverse culture. Community members have also contributed financially to the project, which has begun its construction phase.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bank of Japan's Rate Dilemma: Can They Convince the Market?

Bank of Japan's Rate Dilemma: Can They Convince the Market?

 Global
2
Asian Markets Rebound Amid Tech Turnaround and BOJ Rate Expectations

Asian Markets Rebound Amid Tech Turnaround and BOJ Rate Expectations

 Global
3
Australia Initiates National Gun Buyback Post Sydney Attack

Australia Initiates National Gun Buyback Post Sydney Attack

 Australia
4
Political Dynamics: Eduardo Bolsonaro Loses Seat Amid International Influence Attempts

Political Dynamics: Eduardo Bolsonaro Loses Seat Amid International Influenc...

 Brazil

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Truth crisis in AI era is human, not technological

Ethics must catch up with rapid adoption of generative AI in higher education research

Financial institutions turn to adaptive AI to close fraud detection gaps

Industry 4.0 and 5.0 technologies reshaping food service operations

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025