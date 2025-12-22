Pope Leo XIV Advocates for Unity and Peace in Vatican

Pope Leo XIV has continued the tradition of using his Christmas greeting to urge reflection and reform within the Vatican. His message to the cardinals this year emphasized the importance of setting aside personal ambitions for the sake of unity and fraternal friendship.

In his address, Leo questioned whether genuine friendships could exist within the Roman Curia, highlighting ongoing challenges within the Holy See's bureaucracy. He avoided Francis' harsher criticisms but maintained a call for introspection and improvement among his collaborators.

The Pope's message also extended beyond the Vatican, encouraging a commitment to peace and universal fraternity in response to global discord and aggression. Leo's tone was conciliatory, focusing on healing divisions and promoting trustworthy relationships within the church.

