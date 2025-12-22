Alleged Land Compensation Scandal Shakes Arunachal Highway Project

The Congress has raised allegations of a Rs 130-crore land compensation scam connected to the Arunachal Frontier Highway project. They accuse the BJP-led administrations at both the state and central levels of lacking transparency and accountability.

Arunachal Pradesh Congress Committee President Bosiram Siram described the situation as one of the state's largest land compensation scams and demanded immediate remedial actions. Siram cited manipulated land records, fraudulent claims, inflated compensations, and misuse of public funds as indicative of a 'well-orchestrated scam' and not merely an administrative oversight.

The Congress is demanding a comprehensive white paper on the issue and the resignation of prominent political figures, including Union Minister Kiren Rijiju and Chief Minister Pema Khandu. They also insisted on a court-supervised independent investigation to ensure all involved parties are held accountable.