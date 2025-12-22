Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: School Student Dies in Auto-Rickshaw Accident

A 14-year-old student was killed and another seriously injured after an auto-rickshaw carrying students overturned in dense fog. The incident happened near Pandori Khattrian in Zira. Harshkaran Singh died from his injuries, while Gurvinder Singh remains critical. Both were students at Government High School, Pandori Khattrian.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ferozepur | Updated: 22-12-2025 19:12 IST | Created: 22-12-2025 19:12 IST
Tragedy Strikes: School Student Dies in Auto-Rickshaw Accident
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic accident involving an auto-rickshaw claimed the life of a 14-year-old school student and left another critically injured near Pandori Khattrian village in Zira, shrouded in dense fog on Monday.

Local police reported that the driver lost control of the vehicle, which was carrying seven to eight students from Government High School, Pandori Khattrian, at the time.

Harshkaran Singh succumbed to his injuries despite efforts to save him at Guru Gobind Singh Government Medical College and Hospital in Faridkot. Gurvinder Singh remains in serious condition, highlighting the dangers faced by students commuting in overcrowded vehicles.

