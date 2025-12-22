Tragedy Strikes: School Student Dies in Auto-Rickshaw Accident

A tragic accident involving an auto-rickshaw claimed the life of a 14-year-old school student and left another critically injured near Pandori Khattrian village in Zira, shrouded in dense fog on Monday.

Local police reported that the driver lost control of the vehicle, which was carrying seven to eight students from Government High School, Pandori Khattrian, at the time.

Harshkaran Singh succumbed to his injuries despite efforts to save him at Guru Gobind Singh Government Medical College and Hospital in Faridkot. Gurvinder Singh remains in serious condition, highlighting the dangers faced by students commuting in overcrowded vehicles.