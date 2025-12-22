Record-Breaking Environmental Pledge Unites India

The National Book Trust of India, in partnership with Bisleri International and the Pune Book Festival, has achieved a Guinness World Record for creating the largest online video album of recited pledges. This record-breaking initiative, held from December 13 to December 21, 2025, aimed to promote environmental responsibility among citizens, particularly the youth.

Participants across India submitted over 27,000 videos, pledging sustainability actions in multiple languages including English, Hindi, and Marathi. The pledge emphasized commitments to reduce waste, save water, and protect nature, coinciding with the goals of the Swachh Bharat mission and reaching millions of festival attendees.

The event was marked by the attendance of notable figures such as Mr. Yuvraj Malik, and representatives from Bisleri International and Pune Book Festival. This landmark project highlights public engagement and shared environmental responsibility, driven by a collaborative effort that promises a more sustainable future.