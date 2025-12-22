Anantha: A Spiritual Cinematic Journey

Durga Stalin, wife of the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, has officially launched a film on the revered spiritual leader Sathya Sai Baba. Titled 'Anantha', this cinematic tribute is directed by veteran filmmaker Suresh Krissna and will stream on Jio Hotstar in January 2026.

Suresh Krissna, known for his directorial work in blockbusters such as 'Annamalai' and 'Baasha', presents 'Anantha' as part of the centenary celebrations honoring Sathya Sai Baba. The film showcases an ensemble cast including Jagapathi Babu, Suhasini, Y G Mahendran, and Thalaivasal Vijay.

The project, produced by 'Inner View', seeks to depict five extraordinary stories of faith, love, and surrender, enriched by Deva's music. R J Rathnakar of the Sri Sathya Sai Central Trust highlighted the devotional ethos of Anantha's songs during the launch event.