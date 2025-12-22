Left Menu

Anantha: A Spiritual Cinematic Journey

The film 'Anantha', a tribute to spiritual leader Sathya Sai Baba, was launched by Durga Stalin. Directed by Suresh Krissna, it encompasses five stories of divine grace, featuring prominent actors. Set to Deva's music, 'Anantha' will stream on Jio Hotstar from January 2026.

Updated: 22-12-2025 22:00 IST | Created: 22-12-2025 22:00 IST
Anantha: A Spiritual Cinematic Journey
Durga Stalin, wife of the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, has officially launched a film on the revered spiritual leader Sathya Sai Baba. Titled 'Anantha', this cinematic tribute is directed by veteran filmmaker Suresh Krissna and will stream on Jio Hotstar in January 2026.

Suresh Krissna, known for his directorial work in blockbusters such as 'Annamalai' and 'Baasha', presents 'Anantha' as part of the centenary celebrations honoring Sathya Sai Baba. The film showcases an ensemble cast including Jagapathi Babu, Suhasini, Y G Mahendran, and Thalaivasal Vijay.

The project, produced by 'Inner View', seeks to depict five extraordinary stories of faith, love, and surrender, enriched by Deva's music. R J Rathnakar of the Sri Sathya Sai Central Trust highlighted the devotional ethos of Anantha's songs during the launch event.

