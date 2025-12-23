Left Menu

Delhi High Court Reviews Plea Against 'UP 77' Web Series on Vikas Dubey

The Delhi High Court is examining a petition to halt the release of 'UP 77', a web series allegedly based on gangster Vikas Dubey's life. The plea, filed by Dubey's widow, claims the series violates her privacy and sensationalizes private family matters. The court has issued notices to the producers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-12-2025 18:47 IST | Created: 23-12-2025 18:47 IST
Delhi High Court Reviews Plea Against 'UP 77' Web Series on Vikas Dubey
Delhi High Court (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court has issued a notice in response to a plea calling for a ban on the web series 'UP 77', set to debut on December 25, 2025. The series is said to dramatize the life of notorious gangster Vikas Dubey, drawing legal and public scrutiny.

Justice Sachin Datta presided over the matter, serving notice to both the Union government and the series' producers. The petition was spearheaded by Dubey's widow, Richa, and filed under Article 226 of the Constitution by Advocate Azra Khan. The complaint challenges the series' certification, release on Waves OTT, and other promotional activities.

The legal action criticizes the series for fictionalizing sensitive details, including personal events and relationships, without Richa's consent. It argues this portrayal violates privacy rights under Article 21. The series purports to be based on true events, depicting Dubey's life and controversial police encounter death in 2020.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Coast Guard Pursues Sanctioned Oil Tanker Amid Geopolitical Tension

U.S. Coast Guard Pursues Sanctioned Oil Tanker Amid Geopolitical Tension

 Global
2
Yen's Tumble: BOJ's Rate Hike Stirs Forex Markets

Yen's Tumble: BOJ's Rate Hike Stirs Forex Markets

 Global
3
Najib Razak's Fate Hangs in Balance Amid 1MDB Corruption Scandal

Najib Razak's Fate Hangs in Balance Amid 1MDB Corruption Scandal

 Global
4
Australia's Natural Gas Reservation Proposal: A New Policy to Secure Domestic Supply

Australia's Natural Gas Reservation Proposal: A New Policy to Secure Domesti...

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s greatest risk is obedience, not autonomy, researchers warn

AI reshapes India’s cybercrime landscape, raising urgent legal, ethical, and forensic challenges

Urban AI surveillance fuels privacy fears and behavioral control

How generative AI is redefining teaching, learning, and academic authority

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025