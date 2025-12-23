Delhi High Court Reviews Plea Against 'UP 77' Web Series on Vikas Dubey

The Delhi High Court has issued a notice in response to a plea calling for a ban on the web series 'UP 77', set to debut on December 25, 2025. The series is said to dramatize the life of notorious gangster Vikas Dubey, drawing legal and public scrutiny.

Justice Sachin Datta presided over the matter, serving notice to both the Union government and the series' producers. The petition was spearheaded by Dubey's widow, Richa, and filed under Article 226 of the Constitution by Advocate Azra Khan. The complaint challenges the series' certification, release on Waves OTT, and other promotional activities.

The legal action criticizes the series for fictionalizing sensitive details, including personal events and relationships, without Richa's consent. It argues this portrayal violates privacy rights under Article 21. The series purports to be based on true events, depicting Dubey's life and controversial police encounter death in 2020.

(With inputs from agencies.)