Left Menu

Vinod Kumar Shukla: The Poet of the Deprived Leaves a Lasting Legacy

Vinod Kumar Shukla, a celebrated Hindi writer known for his creative and unique style, passed away due to age-related ailments. Remembered for capturing the plight of India's poor, his works received prestigious awards like the Jnanpith and Sahitya Akademi. Shukla was hailed as a "poet of the deprived".

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-12-2025 09:42 IST | Created: 24-12-2025 09:42 IST
Vinod Kumar Shukla: The Poet of the Deprived Leaves a Lasting Legacy
Vinod Kumar Shukla
  • Country:
  • India

The literary world mourns the loss of an iconic figure, as Vinod Kumar Shukla, a celebrated Hindi writer and recipient of the prestigious Jnanpith Award, passed away at age 88 due to age-related ailments. His demise has left an indelible mark on the landscape of Hindi literature.

Shukla's profound contributions to literature earned him numerous accolades, as he captivated audiences with stories of India's poor and middle class. His works, which tackled themes of injustice, human dignity, and hope amidst despair, reached hearts nationwide.

From novels to poems, Shukla's unique style and insightful observation of society's intricacies made him a stalwart in the literary community. Colleagues and admirers remember him as a creator who chronicled the lives of the common man with unparalleled subtlety.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Winter aid delivery continues in Gaza

Winter aid delivery continues in Gaza

 Global
2
Somalia: Funding cuts impact assistance to millions affected by drought

Somalia: Funding cuts impact assistance to millions affected by drought

 Global
3
UN warns Sudan war entering deadlier phase as fighting spreads in Kordofan

UN warns Sudan war entering deadlier phase as fighting spreads in Kordofan

 Global
4
Borders Ablaze: Thailand and Cambodia's Struggle for Ceasefire

Borders Ablaze: Thailand and Cambodia's Struggle for Ceasefire

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s greatest risk is obedience, not autonomy, researchers warn

AI reshapes India’s cybercrime landscape, raising urgent legal, ethical, and forensic challenges

Urban AI surveillance fuels privacy fears and behavioral control

How generative AI is redefining teaching, learning, and academic authority

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025