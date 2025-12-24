Axis Energy and Reliance Industries: Leading the Charge in Coal Gasification Auction

Hyderabad's Axis Energy and Reliance Industries have positioned themselves as major contenders in India's latest coal block auction, aiming to boost domestic coal gasification and cleaner energy production.

The auction saw these two companies jointly bidding for 17 blocks across Odisha, Chhattisgarh, and Andhra Pradesh, demonstrating their strategic interest in coal gasification and downstream applications.

With a total of 41 mines up for grabs, the auction focuses on underground coal gasification, aiming to produce syngas, hydrogen, and methanol, ultimately reducing India's dependency on imported natural gas and oil.