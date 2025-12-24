Left Menu

Axis Energy and Reliance Industries: Leading the Charge in Coal Gasification Auction

Hyderabad-based Axis Energy and Reliance Industries emerged as key bidders in India's recent coal block auction, reflecting private sector confidence in coal gasification. The auction aimed to reduce import reliance and promote cleaner energy sources by gasifying 100 million tonnes of coal by 2030.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-12-2025 14:33 IST | Created: 24-12-2025 14:33 IST
Axis Energy and Reliance Industries: Leading the Charge in Coal Gasification Auction
  • Country:
  • India

Hyderabad's Axis Energy and Reliance Industries have positioned themselves as major contenders in India's latest coal block auction, aiming to boost domestic coal gasification and cleaner energy production.

The auction saw these two companies jointly bidding for 17 blocks across Odisha, Chhattisgarh, and Andhra Pradesh, demonstrating their strategic interest in coal gasification and downstream applications.

With a total of 41 mines up for grabs, the auction focuses on underground coal gasification, aiming to produce syngas, hydrogen, and methanol, ultimately reducing India's dependency on imported natural gas and oil.

TRENDING

1
Winter aid delivery continues in Gaza

Winter aid delivery continues in Gaza

 Global
2
Somalia: Funding cuts impact assistance to millions affected by drought

Somalia: Funding cuts impact assistance to millions affected by drought

 Global
3
UN warns Sudan war entering deadlier phase as fighting spreads in Kordofan

UN warns Sudan war entering deadlier phase as fighting spreads in Kordofan

 Global
4
Borders Ablaze: Thailand and Cambodia's Struggle for Ceasefire

Borders Ablaze: Thailand and Cambodia's Struggle for Ceasefire

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s greatest risk is obedience, not autonomy, researchers warn

AI reshapes India’s cybercrime landscape, raising urgent legal, ethical, and forensic challenges

Urban AI surveillance fuels privacy fears and behavioral control

How generative AI is redefining teaching, learning, and academic authority

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025