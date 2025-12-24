Axis Energy and Reliance Industries: Leading the Charge in Coal Gasification Auction
Hyderabad-based Axis Energy and Reliance Industries emerged as key bidders in India's recent coal block auction, reflecting private sector confidence in coal gasification. The auction aimed to reduce import reliance and promote cleaner energy sources by gasifying 100 million tonnes of coal by 2030.
- India
Hyderabad's Axis Energy and Reliance Industries have positioned themselves as major contenders in India's latest coal block auction, aiming to boost domestic coal gasification and cleaner energy production.
The auction saw these two companies jointly bidding for 17 blocks across Odisha, Chhattisgarh, and Andhra Pradesh, demonstrating their strategic interest in coal gasification and downstream applications.
With a total of 41 mines up for grabs, the auction focuses on underground coal gasification, aiming to produce syngas, hydrogen, and methanol, ultimately reducing India's dependency on imported natural gas and oil.
