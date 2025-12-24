Left Menu

Debate Over Restarting World's Largest Nuclear Plant as Japan Eyes Energy Security

The Kashiwazaki-Kariwa Nuclear Power Plant, the world's largest, may partially restart as Japan aims to secure its domestic energy sources. TEPCO is pushing to reactivate Unit No. 6, while local residents express safety concerns. The restart could impact Japan's reliance on fossil fuels and address energy costs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-12-2025 14:28 IST | Created: 24-12-2025 14:28 IST
The Niigata assembly is currently deliberating the potential partial restart of the Kashiwazaki-Kariwa Nuclear Power Plant, located northeast of Tokyo. This move comes as Japan seeks to strengthen domestic energy sources following the 2011 Fukushima disaster, which resulted in the shutdown of all 54 nuclear reactors.

TEPCO aims to reactivate Unit No. 6, touting nuclear power's necessity given Japan's resource scarcity. President Tomoaki Kobayakawa assured enhanced safety measures at the plant while locals voiced unease over potential evacuation challenges in the event of an accident.

Japan's reliance on imported fossil fuels, making up 60% to 70% of its electricity production, underscores the need for stable power supplies. The vote on Unit No. 6's restart is pending, with TEPCO also eyeing Unit No. 7 and decommissioning others, to meet growing energy demands fueled by AI developments.

