Inauguration of Rashtra Prerna Sthal: A Tribute to Iconic Leaders

On December 25, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is poised to inaugurate the Rashtra Prerna Sthal in Lucknow, a monumental complex celebrating India's political heritage and leadership principles. This date marks the 101st birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, among others honored at the site.

This expansive 65-acre complex, developed with an investment of approximately Rs 230 crore, is envisioned as a lasting national asset. It will feature statues of Vajpayee and other BJP luminaries, symbolizing their contributions to nation-building and political thought.

The Rashtra Prerna Sthal aims to inspire future generations by preserving the ideals of leadership and good governance, with a state-of-the-art museum showcasing historical narratives through advanced digital technologies.

(With inputs from agencies.)