Sarojini Padmanathan: Leading with Legacy at Hindu Endowments Board

Sarojini Padmanathan has been appointed CEO of the Hindu Endowments Board in Singapore. With a 40-year public service career, she has held senior roles in health governance. Her leadership will focus on enhancing HEB's community and religious programmes. Padmanathan follows former CEO Jeevaganth Arumugam.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Singapore | Updated: 25-12-2025 08:27 IST | Created: 25-12-2025 08:27 IST
  • Country:
  • Singapore

The Hindu Endowments Board in Singapore, responsible for managing key Hindu temples, has appointed Sarojini Padmanathan as its new Chief Executive Officer.

Padmanathan, a seasoned leader with a distinguished 40-year career in the public service sector, has previously played pivotal roles in the Ministry of Health and the Health Sciences Authority, particularly during the Covid-19 pandemic and the hospital restructuring of the 1990s.

With her strong record in financial governance and organizational resilience, Padmanathan is expected to advance HEB's cultural, religious, and charitable initiatives for the Indian community, under the auspices of the Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth.

