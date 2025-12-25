Sarojini Padmanathan: Leading with Legacy at Hindu Endowments Board

The Hindu Endowments Board in Singapore, responsible for managing key Hindu temples, has appointed Sarojini Padmanathan as its new Chief Executive Officer.

Padmanathan, a seasoned leader with a distinguished 40-year career in the public service sector, has previously played pivotal roles in the Ministry of Health and the Health Sciences Authority, particularly during the Covid-19 pandemic and the hospital restructuring of the 1990s.

With her strong record in financial governance and organizational resilience, Padmanathan is expected to advance HEB's cultural, religious, and charitable initiatives for the Indian community, under the auspices of the Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth.