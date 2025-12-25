Banaras Through the Ages: Kashinath Singh's Reflections on a Changing City

Renowned Hindi author Kashinath Singh reflects on the transformations he has witnessed in Banaras over seven decades. What was once a syncretic cultural hub filled with the serenity of ghats and rich traditions is now a bustling, commercialized space, much like any other metropolis.

Recalling his early days, Singh describes a Banaras with few cars, where traditional 'gullies' and 'mohallas' thrived. Today, shopping malls and multiplexes dominate the landscape. He shares a nostalgic picture of a time when the city was quiet and infused with spiritual and cultural depth.

Despite the shifts, he remains hopeful about the rise in readership and literary engagement through books and digital media, although he critiques the government's indifference to literature, highlighting the recent postponement of literary awards.

