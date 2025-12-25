Left Menu

Banaras Through the Ages: Kashinath Singh's Reflections on a Changing City

Kashinath Singh, a renowned Hindi author, reflects on his seven decades in Banaras, lamenting the city's transformation from a peaceful cultural hub to a bustling, commercialized space. He recounts its traditional arts and syncretic culture while critiquing the government's neglect of literature.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-12-2025 14:44 IST | Created: 25-12-2025 14:44 IST
Banaras Through the Ages: Kashinath Singh's Reflections on a Changing City
  • Country:
  • India

Renowned Hindi author Kashinath Singh reflects on the transformations he has witnessed in Banaras over seven decades. What was once a syncretic cultural hub filled with the serenity of ghats and rich traditions is now a bustling, commercialized space, much like any other metropolis.

Recalling his early days, Singh describes a Banaras with few cars, where traditional 'gullies' and 'mohallas' thrived. Today, shopping malls and multiplexes dominate the landscape. He shares a nostalgic picture of a time when the city was quiet and infused with spiritual and cultural depth.

Despite the shifts, he remains hopeful about the rise in readership and literary engagement through books and digital media, although he critiques the government's indifference to literature, highlighting the recent postponement of literary awards.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Criminal Case Launched After Southern Moscow Incident

Criminal Case Launched After Southern Moscow Incident

 Global
2
US Envoy Sparks Greenland Controversy Amidst International Tensions

US Envoy Sparks Greenland Controversy Amidst International Tensions

 Global
3
Tragedy Off Texas Coast: Mexican Navy Plane Crash Claims Six Lives

Tragedy Off Texas Coast: Mexican Navy Plane Crash Claims Six Lives

 Global
4
Moscow Car Bombings Continue: A Pattern Emerges

Moscow Car Bombings Continue: A Pattern Emerges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Managing Local Debt in China: Insights from Europe’s Long Experience with Fiscal Rules

Building a Future-Ready Indian State: How Mission Karmayogi Is Reshaping Governance Skills

How Europe Is Failing and Protecting Its Youngest: Lessons from New WHO–UNICEF Data

Improving Foodborne Disease Detection Through Better Surveillance and Rapid Response

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025