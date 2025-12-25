Left Menu

Sacred Procession: Thanka Anki Reaches Sabarimala for Mandala Pooja

The Thanka Anki, a golden attire offered by the Travancore Maharaja, will reach Sabarimala temple for the Mandala Pooja. This traditional chariot procession began on December 23 and will culminate Friday evening, followed by Deeparadhana. The temple will then close Saturday night and reopen for the Makaravilakku festival.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sabarimala | Updated: 25-12-2025 18:19 IST | Created: 25-12-2025 18:19 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Thanka Anki, an exquisite golden attire, is set to reach the Sabarimala sannidhanam on Friday evening, marking the onset of the Mandala Pooja celebrations. The revered attire will be transported in a traditional chariot procession, enhancing the temple's sacred ambience.

The Thanka Anki, a generous offering by the Travancore Maharaja, will adorn the deity during the ceremonial ritual on Saturday between 10.10 am and 11.30 am. The procession, which commenced from Aranmula Parthasarathy Temple on December 23, is scheduled to resume from Perunadu Sastha Temple at 8 am on Friday.

After passing through several key locations, including Laha Satra and Pampa, the procession will reach Sharankuthi by 5 pm. The Thanka Anki will then be received with traditional rituals at the Sopanam, marking a significant spiritual event for devotees.

