Farewell to a Punk Pioneer: Amos Poe's Last Bow
Amos Poe, renowned New York filmmaker and chronicler of the city's punk scene, passed away at age 76 after battling aggressive cancer. Diagnosed with stage 4 colon cancer in 2022, he underwent chemotherapy before receiving home hospice care. His contributions to the arts world are fondly remembered.
Updated: 27-12-2025 02:26 IST
