Farewell to a Punk Pioneer: Amos Poe's Last Bow

Amos Poe, the influential New York filmmaker known for documenting the city's punk movement, passed away on Thursday at the age of 76.

He succumbed to an aggressive form of cancer, according to his wife and daughter on social media. Poe was diagnosed with stage 4 colon cancer in 2022.

Following intensive chemotherapy, he transitioned to home hospice care, leaving behind a lasting legacy in the cinematic and cultural landscape.