Star-Studded Celebrations: Salman Khan's 60th Birthday Bash

Celebrated Bollywood actor Salman Khan rang in his 60th birthday among family and close friends, including fellow actors and sportspersons, at his Panvel farmhouse.

Guests such as Sanjay Dutt, Aditya Roy Kapur, and cricketer MS Dhoni graced the occasion. The event saw heavy security as Salman stepped out briefly to cut a cake with the media.

He will next be seen in the upcoming film 'Battle of Galwan,' helmed by Apoorva Lakhia, planned for a 2026 release.

