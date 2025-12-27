Left Menu

Mob Attack Halts Iconic James' Concert in Bangladesh

A concert by popular rock singer James in Faridpur, Bangladesh, was canceled following a mob attack that injured at least 20 students. The incident is part of a broader trend of attacks on cultural institutions in the country. The exact reasons behind the attack remain unclear.

A mob attack in Faridpur, Bangladesh, forced the cancellation of a highly anticipated concert by renowned rock singer James, leading to injuries among at least 20 students, officials confirmed.

The event, scheduled to celebrate the 185th anniversary of Faridpur Zilla School, faced disruption after outsiders attempted forced entry, resulting in violence.

Authorities are yet to confirm the exact number of injured, as speculation continues over the motives behind the aggression that mirrors recent attacks on cultural institutions across the nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

