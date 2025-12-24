Bangladesh Under Fire: Mob Violence Threatens Media and Cultural Institutions

The recent surge in mob attacks against media organisations and cultural institutions in Bangladesh has triggered alarm, as highlighted by a United Nations expert demanding swift investigations to ensure accountability. According to The Daily Star, the offices of The Daily Star and Prothom Alo were subject to arson and vandalism, while the Chhayanaut cultural centre sustained damage. Additionally, the editor of New Age faced an assault amid these targeted attacks.

These violent incidents unfolded during nationwide protests following the public killing of Sharif Osman Hadi, a prominent youth leader associated with the July 2024 uprising. Irene Khan, UN Special Rapporteur on freedom of opinion and expression, condemned both Hadi's assassination and the subsequent mob violence targeting independent journalists and artists. In her statement, Khan warned of the grave risks posed by hostility towards media and cultural figures, particularly as Bangladesh approaches its elections.

Khan emphasized that such unrest reflects deeper structural issues, citing the interim government's failure to curb impunity and support media and artistic freedom. Over the past year, Bangladesh has witnessed increasing pressure on freedom of expression, with journalists facing politically motivated arrest and detention since August 5, 2024. Khan stressed the need for immediate protective measures ahead of elections, urging authorities to safeguard journalists and civil society actors from harm.

