Delhi Steps Up Safety for Holiday Festivities

Delhi's restaurants and clubs are enhancing fire and crowd safety protocols, including additional staff and mock drills, in preparation for New Year festivities. The move follows a citywide inspection drive by the Delhi Fire Service. Strict compliance with safety norms is mandated, with consequences for violations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 27-12-2025 16:48 IST | Created: 27-12-2025 16:48 IST
With New Year celebrations anticipated to attract large crowds, restaurants and clubs in Delhi are heightening fire and crowd safety protocols by employing additional staff and conducting mock drills frequently. This increased vigilance follows the Delhi Fire Service's citywide inspection drive targeting restaurants, hotels, and clubs, especially in the lead-up to Christmas and New Year festivities, according to officials.

Inspections are concentrated on verifying the operational status of fire-fighting gear, ensuring emergency exits are unobstructed, and adherence to building regulations. These measures come in the wake of a tragic Goa nightclub fire incident that resulted in 25 fatalities, prompting the National Restaurant Association of India to urge its members to bolster safety protocols, remarked Manpreet Singh, the association's treasurer.

The Delhi government's excise department has issued warnings to hotel, club, and restaurant license holders about mandatory compliance with fire safety norms. Non-adherence will lead to strict penalties, including license suspension or cancellation. Moreover, the prohibition of firecrackers within licensed premises during the festive period has been reinforced, with strict enforcement ordered by authorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

