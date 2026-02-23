Left Menu

Football Clubs Unite Against Online Racial Abuse

Wolverhampton Wanderers and Sunderland condemned racist online abuse directed at players Tolu Arokodare and Romaine Mundle. Both clubs are working with authorities to combat such behavior after similar incidents involving Chelsea's Wesley Fofana and Hannibal Mejbri, calling for accountability and action against anonymous perpetrators.

Updated: 23-02-2026 08:11 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In the wake of recent Premier League matches, Wolverhampton Wanderers and Sunderland have expressed their outrage over racial abuse targeting their players on social media. The troubling incidents involved Wolves striker Tolu Arokodare and Sunderland winger Romaine Mundle, prompting both clubs to take immediate action.

Less than 24 hours after Chelsea's Wesley Fofana and Hannibal Mejbri were racially abused following a draw with Burnley, similar vitriol was directed at Arokodare and Mundle. Wolves reported multiple instances of online abuse after their 1-0 defeat to Crystal Palace, stating their firm support for Arokodare and all players subject to such contemptible behavior.

Sunderland, who were beaten 3-1 by Fulham, stated their commitment to working alongside authorities to identify those responsible for targeting Mundle. The club emphasized that this abhorrent behavior is unacceptable and vowed to uphold zero tolerance against racial abuse.

