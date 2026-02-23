Football Clubs Unite Against Online Racial Abuse

In the wake of recent Premier League matches, Wolverhampton Wanderers and Sunderland have expressed their outrage over racial abuse targeting their players on social media. The troubling incidents involved Wolves striker Tolu Arokodare and Sunderland winger Romaine Mundle, prompting both clubs to take immediate action.

Less than 24 hours after Chelsea's Wesley Fofana and Hannibal Mejbri were racially abused following a draw with Burnley, similar vitriol was directed at Arokodare and Mundle. Wolves reported multiple instances of online abuse after their 1-0 defeat to Crystal Palace, stating their firm support for Arokodare and all players subject to such contemptible behavior.

Sunderland, who were beaten 3-1 by Fulham, stated their commitment to working alongside authorities to identify those responsible for targeting Mundle. The club emphasized that this abhorrent behavior is unacceptable and vowed to uphold zero tolerance against racial abuse.