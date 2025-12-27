Treasures of the Ratna Bhandar: New SOPs Under Deliberation

A high-level committee of experts has initiated discussions on a fresh standard operating procedure (SOP) aimed at counting the jewellery and valuables housed in the Ratna Bhandar of Puri's Jagannath Temple. This development marks a significant advancement towards modernizing the management of the temple's treasured assets.

The committee's first meeting, under the leadership of Justice Biswanath Rath, involved an extensive four-hour deliberation focusing primarily on the security measures and the continuity of rituals at this iconic 12th-century site. Arabinda Padhee, the chief administrator of the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA), highlighted the comprehensive scope of the discussions.

A new SOP, emerging from older ones approved by the state government in mid-2024, is being crafted. It will detail meticulous procedures such as daily key deposits at the district treasury and thorough screening processes for personnel involved in the inventory. The plan awaits approval from the Shree Jagannath Temple Managing Committee (SJTMC), anticipated to finalize dates for the inventory process, which last occurred in 1978 and spanned 72 days.

