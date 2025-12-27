Left Menu

Treasures of the Ratna Bhandar: New SOPs Under Deliberation

A high-level committee is working on a new SOP for inventory of Jagannath Temple's Ratna Bhandar. Discussions are underway about security and ensuring rituals continue. The last inventory in 1978 took 72 days. Approval from the Shree Jagannath Temple Managing Committee is awaited.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Puri | Updated: 27-12-2025 23:32 IST | Created: 27-12-2025 23:32 IST
Treasures of the Ratna Bhandar: New SOPs Under Deliberation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A high-level committee of experts has initiated discussions on a fresh standard operating procedure (SOP) aimed at counting the jewellery and valuables housed in the Ratna Bhandar of Puri's Jagannath Temple. This development marks a significant advancement towards modernizing the management of the temple's treasured assets.

The committee's first meeting, under the leadership of Justice Biswanath Rath, involved an extensive four-hour deliberation focusing primarily on the security measures and the continuity of rituals at this iconic 12th-century site. Arabinda Padhee, the chief administrator of the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA), highlighted the comprehensive scope of the discussions.

A new SOP, emerging from older ones approved by the state government in mid-2024, is being crafted. It will detail meticulous procedures such as daily key deposits at the district treasury and thorough screening processes for personnel involved in the inventory. The plan awaits approval from the Shree Jagannath Temple Managing Committee (SJTMC), anticipated to finalize dates for the inventory process, which last occurred in 1978 and spanned 72 days.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Twelve Pilibhit Workers Trapped in Kyrgyzstan Return Amid Scam Unravel

Twelve Pilibhit Workers Trapped in Kyrgyzstan Return Amid Scam Unravel

 India
2
Measles Outbreak in Texas: Vaccine Policy Failures Exposed

Measles Outbreak in Texas: Vaccine Policy Failures Exposed

 United States
3
Struggling Under the Canvassed Sky: Gaza Families Weather the Storm

Struggling Under the Canvassed Sky: Gaza Families Weather the Storm

 Global
4
Powerful Quake Rattles Taiwan: No Casualties Reported

Powerful Quake Rattles Taiwan: No Casualties Reported

 Taiwan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered digital twins could become backbone of future healthcare

Explainable AI offers cities new tool to target GBV prevention

AI-powered soil mapping cuts fertilizer use and boosts yields

Large language models move closer to clinical use in nutrition assessment

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025