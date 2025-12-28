Remembering Amos Poe: Chronicler of New York's Punk Scene

Amos Poe, the renowned New York filmmaker, has passed away at the age of 76. Poe was famously known for documenting the vibrant downtown punk scene. He was diagnosed with stage 4 colon cancer in 2022, which eventually led him to receive home hospice care.

Poe's impact on the cinematic portrayal of New York's punk movement has been significant, capturing the raw energy and spirit of the era. His works remain celebrated among film and music enthusiasts alike.

He passed away surrounded by family, leaving behind a legacy that not only chronicled a cultural shift but also highlighted the enduring creativity of the city he dearly loved.