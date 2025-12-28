Left Menu

Goa Gears Up for a Grand New Year's Eve Celebration

Goa anticipates a massive influx of tourists for New Year's Eve celebrations despite a recent nightclub fire. The tourism department assures that Goa remains a safe destination. With vibrant beach parties, fireworks, and special events, the coastal state is ready to welcome visitors globally for the festivities.

Updated: 28-12-2025
  • India

Goa is preparing for a massive influx of tourists as New Year's Eve approaches, with at least five lakh visitors expected to join the festivities. An official confirmed that despite a tragic nightclub fire in early December, the celebrations remain largely unaffected.

State Tourism Director Kedar Naik told PTI Videos, 'Goa is a safe destination, and people will continue to enjoy their New Year celebrations here.' Popular beaches are arranging grand firework displays, and local shacks are transforming into high-energy party zones.

The state expects chartered flights from Russia and the UK, along with new services to different destinations. As the celebrations gain momentum, tourists are enjoying the vibrant atmosphere on the beaches and in the markets, contributing to Goa's standing as a premier New Year's Eve destination.

