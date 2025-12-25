Left Menu

Wildlife in Peril: Oil Spill Crisis on Odesa Beaches

In Odesa, Ukraine, a damaging oil spill, attributed to Russian strikes, has endangered local wildlife, coating birds in oil. Efforts by Odesa zoo and emergency crews aim to rescue and rehabilitate affected birds, particularly the vulnerable great crested grebe and horned grebe species, while cleanup operations continue.

Updated: 25-12-2025 03:32 IST | Created: 25-12-2025 03:32 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In Odesa, Ukraine, the shores are troubled as an oil spill wreaks havoc on local wildlife. The spill, attributed by Ukrainian officials to Russian military strikes, has left birds coated in oil, struggling for survival.

The conflict has intensified in recent weeks, placing Odesa in the crosshairs and affecting not only human life but also wildlife. Odesa zoo is stepping in to rescue birds hampered by the sticky residue, with director Ihor Biliakov highlighting the risks these animals face, including immobility and exposure to cold.

Efforts are ongoing to curb further environmental damage. Crews have deployed barriers to contain the spill, assuring that while the oil is organic and will biodegrade, vigil is vital to mitigate its impact on the region's delicate ecosystem.

(With inputs from agencies.)

