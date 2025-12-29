Odisha Boosts Support for Folk Art Performers

The Odisha government's decision to raise the monthly allowance for folk and traditional art performers marks a significant step in supporting cultural heritage in the region. This development, under the Mukhyamantri Kalakar Sahayata Yojana, was announced by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi during the 48th state-level 'Pala' conference.

Under the revised program, traditional artistes aged between 40 and 80 years will now receive Rs 3,000 per month, compared to the previous Rs 2,000. Those above 80 years will see their allowance increased from Rs 2,500 to Rs 3,500. This financial boost is aimed at more than 47,000 performers, offering much-needed economic relief and recognition.

Majhi emphasized the crucial role of artistes in preserving Odia culture, notably through traditional forms like 'Pala'. Highlighting their dedication, he commended Pala artistes for their enduring contribution to Odia folk literature and heritage preservation. The government had previously utilized 'Pala' for disseminating social messages and promoting health awareness, further reflecting its cultural significance.