Celebrating Santali Heritage: President Murmu's Call to Embrace Mother Tongues

In a heartfelt address, President Droupadi Murmu highlighted the significance of preserving mother tongues during the 22nd Santali 'Parsi Maha' event in Jamshedpur. She emphasized the importance of using native languages in communication, even as digital platforms emerge as new avenues for their promotion.

Lauding Tata Steel's efforts in promoting the Ol Chiki script, President Murmu called for collective societal efforts to ensure the betterment and upliftment of communities. The central government has earmarked Rs 24,000 crore specifically for the advancement of particularly vulnerable tribal groups, reflecting a commitment to their development.

Murmu participated as the chief guest at the event, marking the centenary of the Ol Chiki script's movement initiated by Pandit Raghunath Murmu. She further honored individuals for their contributions to Santali literature and is set to address additional gatherings as part of her visit to Jharkhand.