Left Menu

Celebrating Santali Heritage: President Murmu's Call to Embrace Mother Tongues

President Droupadi Murmu emphasized the importance of preserving mother tongues at the Santali 'Parsi Maha' celebration. She highlighted the significance of the Ol Chiki script in the digital age and the government's investment in tribal development. Murmu honored contributors to Santali literature and paid tribute to Ol Chiki's creator.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 29-12-2025 14:25 IST | Created: 29-12-2025 14:25 IST
Celebrating Santali Heritage: President Murmu's Call to Embrace Mother Tongues
President Droupadi Murmu
  • Country:
  • India

In a heartfelt address, President Droupadi Murmu highlighted the significance of preserving mother tongues during the 22nd Santali 'Parsi Maha' event in Jamshedpur. She emphasized the importance of using native languages in communication, even as digital platforms emerge as new avenues for their promotion.

Lauding Tata Steel's efforts in promoting the Ol Chiki script, President Murmu called for collective societal efforts to ensure the betterment and upliftment of communities. The central government has earmarked Rs 24,000 crore specifically for the advancement of particularly vulnerable tribal groups, reflecting a commitment to their development.

Murmu participated as the chief guest at the event, marking the centenary of the Ol Chiki script's movement initiated by Pandit Raghunath Murmu. She further honored individuals for their contributions to Santali literature and is set to address additional gatherings as part of her visit to Jharkhand.

TRENDING

1
Parliamentary Panel Debates Ex-Servicemen Welfare and Employment

Parliamentary Panel Debates Ex-Servicemen Welfare and Employment

 India
2
Supreme Court Stays Order on Aravalli Definition, Calls for Expert Committee

Supreme Court Stays Order on Aravalli Definition, Calls for Expert Committee

 India
3

ChinaAMC's Strategic Leap: Bridging Thai Markets and China's Core Assets

 China
4
Emerging Markets Shine Despite Global Uncertainties

Emerging Markets Shine Despite Global Uncertainties

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Trade and capital flows key to South Africa’s long-term growth

Taiwan’s smart healthcare value chain is years ahead of global peers: Here's why

Why deep learning is becoming essential for sustainable finance forecasting

Sustainable agriculture can shield small farms from climate shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025