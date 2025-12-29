Saali Mohabbat: A Thriller That Keeps You Guessing

Saali Mohabbat, a standout 2024 Hindi thriller, captivates audiences with its suspenseful narrative of betrayal and mystery. Starring Radhika Apte and directed by Tisca Chopra, this film explores a housewife's life upheaved by past secrets in a setting inspired by a real double murder case.

This riveting drama premiered at the International Film Festival of India and is now streaming on ZEE5. Its compelling storyline is bolstered by a strong supporting cast, including Divyendu Sharma and Anurag Kashyap, adding layers of tension and intrigue.

Saali Mohabbat's gripping plot, combined with its realistic portrayal of village life and emotional depth, offers viewers a nuanced, thought-provoking cinematic experience. It's hailed as a smart, female-led thriller that diverges from typical Bollywood fare.

(With inputs from agencies.)