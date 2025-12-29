Left Menu

Saali Mohabbat: A Thriller That Keeps You Guessing

Saali Mohabbat is a 2024 Hindi thriller drama starring Radhika Apte, directed by Tisca Chopra. It's a gripping tale of love gone wrong and mysterious twists set in a village, inspired by a real-life double murder. The film has become a standout in Bollywood, streaming on ZEE5.

Devdiscourse News Desk | India | Updated: 29-12-2025 14:32 IST | Created: 29-12-2025 14:32 IST
Saali Mohabbat: A Thriller That Keeps You Guessing
  • Country:
  • United States

Saali Mohabbat, a standout 2024 Hindi thriller, captivates audiences with its suspenseful narrative of betrayal and mystery. Starring Radhika Apte and directed by Tisca Chopra, this film explores a housewife's life upheaved by past secrets in a setting inspired by a real double murder case.

This riveting drama premiered at the International Film Festival of India and is now streaming on ZEE5. Its compelling storyline is bolstered by a strong supporting cast, including Divyendu Sharma and Anurag Kashyap, adding layers of tension and intrigue.

Saali Mohabbat's gripping plot, combined with its realistic portrayal of village life and emotional depth, offers viewers a nuanced, thought-provoking cinematic experience. It's hailed as a smart, female-led thriller that diverges from typical Bollywood fare.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Parliamentary Panel Debates Ex-Servicemen Welfare and Employment

Parliamentary Panel Debates Ex-Servicemen Welfare and Employment

 India
2
Supreme Court Stays Order on Aravalli Definition, Calls for Expert Committee

Supreme Court Stays Order on Aravalli Definition, Calls for Expert Committee

 India
3

ChinaAMC's Strategic Leap: Bridging Thai Markets and China's Core Assets

 China
4
Emerging Markets Shine Despite Global Uncertainties

Emerging Markets Shine Despite Global Uncertainties

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Trade and capital flows key to South Africa’s long-term growth

Taiwan’s smart healthcare value chain is years ahead of global peers: Here's why

Why deep learning is becoming essential for sustainable finance forecasting

Sustainable agriculture can shield small farms from climate shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025