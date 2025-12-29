Banking Sector Shines: Multi-Decadal Low in Non-Performing Assets

In an impressive stride, commercial banks in India are reported to have achieved remarkable performance in the fiscal year 2024-25, as indicated by a Reserve Bank of India (RBI) report published on Monday. The gross non-performing assets (GNPA) ratio fell to a multi-decadal low of 2.2%, marking a robust comeback for the sector.

The banking industry maintained resilience throughout 2024-25, buoyed by solid balance sheets, sustained profitability, and upgraded asset quality, according to the RBI's Report on Trend and Progress of Banking in India 2024-25. Despite moderating growth, bank credit and deposit rates continued in double digits.

The report further highlights that the combined net profit of all scheduled commercial banks surged by 14.8% year-on-year, reaching Rs 4.01 lakh crore. This signifies slower growth compared to the previous year's 32.8% increase, yet a strong return on assets and equity was maintained. Asset quality improvements were also observed across urban co-operative banks and non-banking financial companies, showcasing a sector-wide trend of enhancement.

