Taiwan on Edge: China's Largest Military Drills Encircle Island

China has embarked on its most extensive military exercises around Taiwan, dubbed 'Justice Mission 2025,' aimed at showcasing its ability to completely isolate the island in case of conflict. This move comes on the heels of the U.S. announcing a record arms deal with Taiwan, inciting protests and threats from Beijing.

The drills, which involve live-fire exercises and simulated strikes, have hampered travel, with over 100,000 air passengers affected. China's maneuvers emphasize its growing military threat and strategic positioning against potential interference from the U.S. and allies, particularly Japan, considering recent diplomatic tensions.

Despite Taiwan's rejection of Chinese sovereignty claims, these exercises pose significant strategic challenges for the island's defense forces. The drills also highlight advancements in China's military technology, including the deployment of cutting-edge robotic systems, underscoring the escalating military tension in the region.