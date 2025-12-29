Left Menu

Sterling Steady in Holiday Lull Amid BoE Rate Adjustment

The British pound remains steady against the dollar and euro during thin holiday trading. Recent decisions by the Bank of England, including an interest rate cut, have influenced its strength. While the Federal Reserve may continue easing, upcoming manufacturing data will provide further economic insights.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 29-12-2025 17:36 IST | Created: 29-12-2025 17:36 IST
Sterling Steady in Holiday Lull Amid BoE Rate Adjustment
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

In a calm holiday trading period, the British pound maintained its steadiness against both the dollar and the euro, with few events scheduled to influence its movement until the New Year. Sterling was observed to increase slightly by 0.07% against the dollar, positioning just below its three-month high from last week.

The pound showed marginal improvement relative to the euro, standing at 87.12 pence to the common currency, not far off from its recent peak since October. Trading activity around the Christmas season in Britain remains minimal, continuing this trend as the New Year approaches.

Investor focus remains on the recent Bank of England meeting, where policymakers narrowly voted for an interest rate cut. The Bank suggested that the gradual reduction in borrowing costs might slow down, potentially keeping the pound robust against other currencies, especially as the Federal Reserve is expected to ease further next year. Key manufacturing, inflation, and employment data will soon provide fresh economic perspectives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gujarat ATS and Rajasthan Police Bust Illegal Drug Manufacturing Unit

Gujarat ATS and Rajasthan Police Bust Illegal Drug Manufacturing Unit

 India
2
Digital Leap: Transforming Jashpur's Education Landscape

Digital Leap: Transforming Jashpur's Education Landscape

 India
3
China's Military Drills Around Taiwan: A Global Tension Escalation

China's Military Drills Around Taiwan: A Global Tension Escalation

 Global
4
Inferno on Rails: Tragedy Strikes Tatanagar-Ernakulam Express

Inferno on Rails: Tragedy Strikes Tatanagar-Ernakulam Express

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Trade and capital flows key to South Africa’s long-term growth

Taiwan’s smart healthcare value chain is years ahead of global peers: Here's why

Why deep learning is becoming essential for sustainable finance forecasting

Sustainable agriculture can shield small farms from climate shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025