Pakistani YouTuber Rajab Butt Attacked in Court Amid Legal Turmoil

Rajab Butt, a prominent Pakistani YouTuber known for his extensive following, found himself at the center of a disturbing incident inside the Karachi Sessions Court. On Monday, Butt, who commands a subscriber base of over 8 million, appeared in court seeking bail in a case filed against him for allegedly offending religious sentiments.

During the proceedings, some lawyers reportedly attacked Butt, with his lawyer claiming that the YouTuber was physically manhandled and had his shirt torn. Despite pleas to cease the assault, the unprofessional conduct continued, spotlighting the growing legal troubles Butt faces.

The altercation follows Butt's return from London on December 10, after fleeing Pakistan due to multiple legal cases. This latest incident further complicates his legal journey, highlighting the intense scrutiny he faces from both legal entities and the public.