The Hidden Echoes of Assam: Art Installing History at Kochi-Muziris Biennale
Dhiraj Rabha's installation 'The Quiet Weight of Shadows' at the Kochi-Muziris Biennale reflects on Assam's insurgency history. Drawing from personal experience, Rabha uses art to depict life in detention camps, challenging media narratives. The installation features archival fragments and carnivorous plants symbolizing media power dynamics.
- Country:
- India
Fragments of Assam's turbulent history resurface through artist Dhiraj Rabha's immersive installation at the Kochi-Muziris Biennale, showcasing memories of life in the detention camps during the 1990s insurgency.
Rabha's poignant work, 'The Quiet Weight of Shadows', explores the complex history of Assam's insurgency under the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act. His installation, imbued with soot-covered artifacts, reflects on displacement and resilience.
The installation includes a symbolic garden of carnivorous plants emitting broadcasts, highlighting the duality and consumption of media narratives. Rabha's multidimensional art aims to capture and share stories that defy state and media portrayals, enriching the discourse on Assam's storied past.