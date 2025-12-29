Dardust's Sonic Journey: Crafting the Milano Cortina Olympic Soundtrack

Italian artist Dardust has been chosen to compose the official soundtrack for the 2026 Milano Cortina Winter Olympics, organizers announced on Monday.

His composition, titled 'Italian Fantasia', draws inspiration from the unique soundscape of Milan and the majestic mountains where the games will unfold from February 6-22.

Dardust, whose real name is Dario Faini, is renowned for melding contemporary and classical music, a talent showcased at events like the NFL Super Bowl and NBA All-Star Game. Previously, he composed for the Olympic flag handover at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics.

The artist, who co-wrote Mahmood's 'Soldi', a Sanremo winner and Eurovision runner-up, and worked on Angelina Mango's 'La Noia', Sanremo 2024 winner, expressed his intent to create a timeless musical theme for the Games.

'My aim is to craft a soundtrack that, a decade later, evokes memories of races, victories, and applause,' Dardust said.